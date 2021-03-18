20°C / 22°C
Adam Habib ordered to step aside from SOAS post over N-word use

Habib has come under fire for using the N-word during a virtual sitting with students last week.

FILE: Professor Adam Habib. Picture: AFP
FILE: Professor Adam Habib. Picture: AFP
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Adam Habib has been instructed to step aside from his position at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London.

Habib has come under fire for using the N-word during a virtual sitting with students last week.

One of the attendees called him out for his action but he defended himself.

A video has gone viral, with many people demanding that action be taken against him.

The video has provoked outrage here at home, which prompted a petition by students at the SOAS institution.

Chair of the SOAS board of trustees, Marie Staunton, said that they were also committed to taking action after student complaints that other lecturers had in the past used the slur without reproach.

Staunton said that she had agreed with Habib that he would step aside while the probe took place.

The former Wits University vice-chancellor only started in his new role in January.

