Adam Habib ordered to step aside from SOAS post over N-word use

Habib has come under fire for using the N-word during a virtual sitting with students last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Adam Habib has been instructed to step aside from his position at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London.

One of the attendees called him out for his action but he defended himself.

A video has gone viral, with many people demanding that action be taken against him.

The video has provoked outrage here at home, which prompted a petition by students at the SOAS institution.

1. I notice some individuals deliberately misrepresented a conversation in a student meeting yesterday. The video is deliberately cropped in a way to misrepresent. Unfortunately many others have rushed to judgement without the full facts. So let me explain what really happened: Adam Habib (@AdHabb) March 12, 2021

15. So to return to the original question. Did I use the word: yes I verbalized the word in the context of explaining that if it was used by a staff member against another, it would be a violation of our policy & action would be taken. Adam Habib (@AdHabb) March 12, 2021

17. As for those who have just joined my account: note the rules on it.I dont tolerate foul language,racist remarks & threats of violence.Those who do this should do so in their own political circles. This is my account & it meant for thoughtful deliberation.Please keep safe! Adam Habib (@AdHabb) March 12, 2021

Chair of the SOAS board of trustees, Marie Staunton, said that they were also committed to taking action after student complaints that other lecturers had in the past used the slur without reproach.

Staunton said that she had agreed with Habib that he would step aside while the probe took place.

The former Wits University vice-chancellor only started in his new role in January.

