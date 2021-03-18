66 crocodiles recaptured so far following mass escape from Bonnievale farm

It's been almost three weeks since an unknown number of crocodiles escaped through a hole in a fence and made their way into the Breede River.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-six crocodiles have now been recaptured after escaping a breeding farm in Bonnievale.

So far, 34 crocodiles have been euthanised and 32 have been recaptured.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs department's James-Brent Styan: "CapeNature is continuing to patrol the river. They’re keeping an eye on more crocodiles and the traps that have been put in place remain there."

There's an investigation into whether the farm owner breached permit regulations amid concern for the ecology of the Breede River and the potential impact on tourism at the riverside campsites.

