Zuma never gave reason for my axing from Cabinet - Dipuo Peters

Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said that she never asked because she understood that she was serving at former President Jacob Zuma’s pleasure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said that former President Jacob Zuma did not monitor the performance of ministers and she believed that that should be improved.

Peters told the state capture commission that Zuma never told her why he was removing her from Cabinet in 2017 and she never asked.

She said that she never asked because she understood that she was serving at Zuma’s pleasure.

However, Peters said she would have been grateful for the courtesy to be told in advance that she was fired.

She said that even though she was not told where she fell short, she knew that she was going.

"That courtesy would have been grateful, it also would have allowed me to personally say 'thank you for allowing me to serve' but up until to date I never had the chance and I don't find a reason to ask why."

WATCH: Dipuo Peters returns to state capture inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.