We'll wait for SIU findings on tender allegations against Mkhize - Mabuza

COVID-19 irregularities involving Health Minister Zweli Mkhize were among the topics raised with Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly covering several issues, from the vaccine rollout to corruption prevention.

Deputy President David Mabuza said that an inter-ministerial committee leading the vaccine rollout was more than prepared.

READ: SIU to probe claims of tender irregularities against Mkhize, Health Dept

He was answering questions around any possible acts of corruption in the acquisition, distribution and rollout of vaccines.

Mabuza has allayed fears, saying that the vaccine space was highly-regulated.

"The acquisition of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is limited room for such corruption as the market is highly-regulated, with few manufacturers."

On Health Minister Mkhize having close associates linked with a dodgy Health Department tender, Mabuza said that the matter would be dealt with once investigations had been completed.

"And the Special Investigating Unit is following that and we leave it at that up until this unit comes out with a finding, then we'll take it up from there. That was the response that was given by the president."

