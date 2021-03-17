WC sets aside R325.6m for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in province

More than 11,300 people have died of COVID-19 in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has budgeted more than R2.1 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that some of it would be used for the rollout and procurement of vaccines.

More than 11,300 people have died of COVID-19 in the Western Cape.

MEC Maynier said that his department had allocated R325.6 million for the rollout of vaccines, which would inoculate 5.1 million people in the Western Cape.

#Covid19SA #WesternCape More than 11 300 people have died of covid19 in the Western Cape. GLS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

#Covid19SA #WesternCape The Western Cape government has budgeted more than 2.17 billion rand to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. GLS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

The province also budgeted millions to assist those who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"We have mobilised R100 million to provide humanitarian relief, which will respond to the needs of people who have lost jobs, who cannot make ends meet and who are going hungry in the Western Cape."

The province has allocated R75 million for the procurement of 500,000 single-shot vaccines.

Maynier added that R20 million would be spent on vaccine communication campaigns.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.