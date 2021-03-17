WC records more than 2,500 COVID-19 recoveries at old age homes

The provincial Social Development Department said that active cases had dropped from 33 last month to 27 at the province's 300 old-age homes.

CAPE TOWN - More than 2,500 old age home residents in the Western Cape have recovered from COVID-19.

The provincial Social Development Department said that active cases had dropped from 33 last month to 27 at the province's 300 old-age homes.

"It’s especially important for people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and those who live and visit with them to protect themselves. This includes wearing of masks to cover both the nose and mouth. And regularly washing hands, avoiding crowds, close contact and confined spaces," said MEC spokesperson Joshua Chigome.

Chigome reiterated that it was particularly important to protect the elderly and those with comorbidities.

"Our elderly citizens are at greater risk of requiring hospitalisation or other forms of specialised services if they contract COVID-19. We would like to encourage all members of the public to take the necessary steps to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19."

