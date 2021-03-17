WATCH LIVE: Mthokozisi Ntumba remembered at memorial service

Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein last week when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is on Wednesday holding a memorial service for Mthokozisi Ntumba.

At the time of his passing, he was an employee of the Department of Human Settlements.

Four police officers are expected to make their first court appearance in connection with Ntumba’s death on Wednesday.

