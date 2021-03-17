Tempted to get off the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea

In a 2020 interview with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk, owner of Sun Ship Technologies, Ralph Berold, explained that while it was easier to get off the grid with solar power and other options, the ethical costs may be too high.

JOHANNESBURG - Are you wondering whether to get off the Eskom power grid?

Firstly it is not cheap: "A fully independent system including panels, batteries, maintenance and backup generation could cost a freestanding suburban home as much as half a million or even more," said Berold.

Berold suggested that installing a hybrid system was perhaps the way to go, and the system can be added to over time as money became available.

But there was a second consideration, he said: "Other than the economic point, I believe philosophically it doesn't make sense for us to delink from the grid."

He said that, as citizens, we contributed to services like electricity, water, roads and more.

"If we decide to not offer assistance to public services, then we are not doing ourselves a favour, or larger society.

"We need to remember that our electricity purchases also help to cross-subsidise people who cannot afford electricity sometimes, and also we are contributing to the development of the grid."

