Taking the power back: Six WC municipalities to move off the Eskom grid

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape government has allocated around R70 million for six municipalities to move off Eskom grid.

Eskom said on Tuesday that load shedding would be reduced to stage one from Wednesday morning and extended until Saturday as the national power grid remained severely constrained.

South Africa has had to put up with stage 2 power cuts since last week, which were meant to end on Wednesday.

The Western Cape government's latest budget showed that the millions would go towards helping municipalities generate or buy their own electricity in the medium and long-term.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on the Money Show on Tuesday night, Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, said the province aimed to be less reliant on Eskom electricity.

“The thinking under Premier Alan Winde is to see what can be done to be less reliant in the Western Cape on Eskom electricity, given the enormous problems load shedding presents and the impact on the economy.”

Styan said this was a pilot programme for the six municipalities to see what could be done to assist them in getting more independent and off the Eskom grid.

HERE ARE THE SIX MUNICIPALITIES EARMARKED FOR THE MUNICIPAL ENERGY RESILIENCE PROJECT:

Drakenstein

Mossel Bay

Overstrand

Saldanha Bay

Stellenbosch

Swartland

Styan noted that according to the national guidelines, only municipalities in good financial standing were allowed to generate or buy their own electricity.

