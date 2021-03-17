Peters can't recall giving reasons for wanting to fire Prasa board, Zondo hears

Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is testifying at the state capture commission about the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said that she did not remember if she gave Parliament reasons why she wanted to fire the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board.

Peters is testifying at the state capture commission about the state capture commission.

The commission said that other witnesses, including then-Democratic Alliance MP Manuel de Freitas, said that dismissing the board was the African National Congress (ANC)’s attempt to divert attention from calls to investigate corruption at the state-owned enterprise.

Peters asked the commission to give her time to find the letter that she wrote but the commission says that even the High Court knew that she had not given reasons.

"The judge says that you didn't give reasons, you were asked for reasons, you didn't give reasons before the matter was called to court, you only gave your reasons at a press conference on the 14th of March," evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni said.

WATCH: Dipuo Peters returns to state capture inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.