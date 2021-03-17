Parly to establish committee for Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

The decision opens the way for the first-ever impeachment process of a head of chapter 9 institution.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Tuesday endorsed an independent report that said there was prima facie evidence of misconduct against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This means Parliament can now proceed with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The decision opens the way for the first-ever impeachment process of a head of chapter 9 institution.

MPs on Tuesday debated and voted on whether or not Parliament should launch the probe as recommended by an independent panel.

READ: Modise reveals request to suspend Parly debate on inquiry into Mkhwebane

The vote in favour of an impeachment inquiry into Mkhwebane has divided parties in the National Assembly.

For the African National Congress (ANC) the divisions are more internal with some members boycotting the sitting.

The ANC has 230 seats in the National Assembly but only 168 were present for the vote.

But ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the party supported the motion.

“The ANC supports the motion to establish a Section 194 multiparty committee, which will deal with this matter.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters has threatened further court action should the process go ahead, saying the matter was sub judice.

ALSO READ: It's in interest of open justice to know who donated to CR17 campaign - EFF

Party leader Julius Malema said: “When you started you said a sub judice matter is a matter that is awaiting the judgment of the court and I don’t agree with that because once a matter is before a court and a date has been set, that is sub judice.”

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh said the inquiry would ensure Mkhwebane got a fair hearing.

Parliament will now move ahead with the process by establishing an ad hoc committee to lead the inquiry.

WATCH: Parliament votes yes to probe into Public Protector's fitness to hold office

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.