Ntumba was a devoted family man, say colleagues at memorial service

The married father of three worked as a town planner at the Tshwane Metro Human Settlements Department.

PRETORIA - Mthokozisi Ntumba's colleagues described him as a devoted family man.

The Tshwane Metro Human Settlements group paid tribute to Ntumba at a memorial service on Wednesday.

The married father of three worked as a town planner at the metro.

He was shot dead when police fired rubber bullets during a student protest outside Wits University last week.

Tshwane Human Settlements head, Nonto Memela, said that Ntumba loved his family.

“Mr Ntumba was a devoted family man. He talked about his wife and children every chance he got. He would tell us stories about when they met with his wife. Furthermore, he told me they met at university during their varsity days.”

#MthokozisiNtumba The first appearance of four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba has been delayed in the Johannesburg Magistrates court, officials say they’re still waiting for the docket before they can begin with proceedings. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

#MthokozisiNtumba As journalists mill around the magistrate is still deciding how many media houses will be allowed inside the court room due to covid regulations. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

#MthokozisiNtumba [WATCH] 4 Police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba appear for the first time in the dock in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. TK pic.twitter.com/uGsusmejFh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

