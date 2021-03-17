20°C / 22°C
Ntumba was a devoted family man, say colleagues at memorial service

The married father of three worked as a town planner at the Tshwane Metro Human Settlements Department.

Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot and killed during student protests on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Mthokozisi Ntumba's colleagues described him as a devoted family man.

The Tshwane Metro Human Settlements group paid tribute to Ntumba at a memorial service on Wednesday.

The married father of three worked as a town planner at the metro.

READ: Mthokozisi Ntumba’s alleged killers due in court

He was shot dead when police fired rubber bullets during a student protest outside Wits University last week.

Tshwane Human Settlements head, Nonto Memela, said that Ntumba loved his family.

“Mr Ntumba was a devoted family man. He talked about his wife and children every chance he got. He would tell us stories about when they met with his wife. Furthermore, he told me they met at university during their varsity days.”

WATCH: Mthokozisi Ntumba remembered at memorial service

