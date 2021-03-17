NPA believes it has strong case against Mthokozisi Ntumba murder accused cops

The men, aged between 27 and 51, made their first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it believed that it had a strong case against the four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Ntumba was shot and killed last week when police fired rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of protesting students in Braamfontein.

The State indicated that it will be opposing bail for the four police officers charged with the murder of Ntumba.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that they believe they had a watertight case against the four officers.

“We are alleging, as the State, that the police officers failed in a manner that upholds the law.”

She said that the officers were facing very serious offences.

“The State will be opposing bail, it is a schedule five offence. The onus is on the accused to convince the court that it is in the interest of justice that they be released on bail," said the NPA.

Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata , Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed will be back in the dock next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

