Nongoma businesses asked to close as body of King Zwelithini expected to arrive

The monarch passed away on Friday following diabetes-related complications.

DURBAN - The body of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is expected to arrive at his Nongoma home in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The monarch passed away on Friday following diabetes-related complications.

It was previously reported that his body would be taken to the royal palace on Saturday but his family later decided to place his body at a mortuary.

READ: Zikalala to lead high-ranking delegation to visit late King Zwelithini’s home

Businesses in Nongoma have been asked to close on Wednesday morning to allow the smooth transportation of King Goodwill Zwelithini's body from a mortuary to his KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace.

Nongoma Local Municipality Mayor Albert Mncwango said this meant taxis would not operate and shops would not trade during the procession to the late monarch's home.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said their mission was to ensure that people did not gather in large numbers over the next two days.

The late monarch is expected to be interred from Wednesday evening until the early hours of Thursday.

WATCH: A week of mourning for KZN - King Goodwill Zwelithinh passes away

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.