Mthokozisi Ntumba’s alleged killers due in court

Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein last week when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students.

JOHANNESBURG - As four police officers prepare to make their first court appearance in connection with Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death on Wednesday, his family said they would not be satisfied until justice prevailed.

The officers from the Public Order Policing Unit were apprehended on Monday.

Ntumba’s family said while they welcomed the arrest of the four police officers, this was simply just the first step.

Family spokesperson Sthembiso Jwara said: “People are arrested and are released later and found not guilty.”

Jwara said they wanted those responsible for Ntumba’s death to be prosecuted.

“We would like to see justice being done.”

The four officers arrested in connection with the 35-year-old’s death face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

