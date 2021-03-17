Ipid probes SAPS involvement after student shot during protests in Braam

Ipid has confirmed to Eyewitness News that officials are interviewing the young woman.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the police's alleged involvement after a student was shot and wounded during the national shutdown in Braamfontein.

Ipid has confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that officials are interviewing the young woman.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has denied using rubber bullets during the protest on Monday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police watchdog hoped to get more clarity from the student's medical report to determine if she was shot with rubber bullets.

“That is why we are investigating because there are various versions that have not been verified. We are also going to rely on the medical report, which will tell us what caused that particular wound.”

Ipid said it had seen the video footage of students helping the young woman cover the wound, which has been circulating on social media.

However, police deny using anything other than a water cannon and smoke grenade during the demonstration.

Ipid still needs to interview police officers who were on the scene to verify all the information.

