Investigation launched to determine cause of fire at Parliament

Several offices and committee rooms were affected in the blaze at the Old Assembly Building on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of a fire that broke out at Parliament.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at the Old Assembly Building on Tuesday night.

Several offices and committee rooms were affected.

“What we know is that the fire broke out on the most upper floor of the Old Assembly building. So there are a number of offices, including the offices of the committee chairperson, several of them and the committee rooms. Those the ceilings are burnt,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Motapho.

Mothapho said that parliamentary business would continue.

"In terms of the interruption of the business of Parliament, we don’t foresee that there will be many interruptions. The two Houses will continue to meet because the Old Assembly, with its historical influence on Parliament and our country, is still unaffected."

No one was injured in the blaze.

