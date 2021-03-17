IEC to publish political party donations on quarterly basis once act kicks in

The Political Party Funding Act, which was enacted to encourage transparency among parties, kicks in on 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it would publish the list of donations made to political parties online on a quarterly basis when the Political Party Funding Act came into effect.

The legislation, which was enacted to encourage transparency among parties, kicks in on 1 April.

READ: Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

While all donors have to be declared as per the law, the IEC said that some exceptions would be made.

Beyond the direct contributions to political parties, which they would then have to declare to the IEC, the act would bring to life the multi-party democracy fund.

It is donors to this fund that will be administered by the commission, who can then request to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: New Political Party Funding bill not fair to donors, says ANC’s Duarte

However, as the commission’s George Mahlangu explained, stringent guidelines would be followed.

"They will apply to the commission, the commission will make a determination on whether the reasons that are being provided by the prospective contributor are reasonable enough not to disclose their name and their amount."

The multi-party democracy fund will receive monies from people not interested in funding a particular political party.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.