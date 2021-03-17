Fire that broke out at Parliament extinguished

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at the Old Assembly Building on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A fire that broke out at Parliament has been extinguished.

"A fire broke out at Parliament' Old Assembly building last night, affecting certain areas including several upper floor offices and committee rooms. These affected areas, including certain parts of the lower floor not affected by fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system," Parliament said in a statement.

At this stage, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Parliament said no one was injured.

"An investigation has been started [on Wednesday morning] to establish the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages caused to the parts of the Old Assembly building," the statement added.

