Eskom to ramp up load shedding to stage 2 from 9pm tonight

The utility had reduced the stage of the planned power cuts on Tuesday due to improvements to the power grid but, it said that there had been further breakdowns at some power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would escalate load shedding from stage one to stage two from 9pm on Wednesday evening until 5am on Saturday.

The utility had reduced the stage of the planned power cuts on Tuesday due to improvements to the power grid.

But it said that there had been further breakdowns at some power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "This escalation of load shedding is required to safeguard the power system after a further loss of generation capacity at the Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendall power stations."

The country has had to endure the rolling power cuts for the last week.

