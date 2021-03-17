EC school principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet granted bail

The school principal allegedly coerced an 11-year-old pupil into retrieving his cellphone from a dirty pit toilet.

CAPE TOWN - A school principal accused of instructing a pupil to extract his phone from a pit latrine has been granted bail.

Lubeko Lennox Mgandela (49) appeared briefly in the Tsolo Magistrates' Court in the Eastern Cape on a charge of child abuse on Wednesday after he allegedly coerced an 11-year-old pupil into retrieving his cellphone from a dirty pit toilet.

It's understood that a rope was allegedly tied to the child's upper body and then lowered into the pit latrine by other learners.

The NPA’s Luxolo Tyali said that Mgandela was released on R2,500 bail and was expected back in court in May.

"He was charged with child abuse after he was arrested on Monday for forcing an 11-year-old pupil to undress and enter a pit latrine toilet. He was granted bail and the matter was postponed to 25 May for further investigation,” said Tyali.

