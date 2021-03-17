WC police hunting 3 gunmen after Mossel Bay guest house shooting

Two men were killed and four other people were wounded in the shooting at a guest house in a Mossel Bay community.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have assembled a group of detectives to probe a shooting at a guest house in a Mossel Bay community.

Two men were killed and four other people were wounded.

A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated and experienced investigators have been assembled to probe the guest house shooting in KwaNonqaba.

Police said that three men and three women were at the house when armed men stormed in and opened fire.

A 32-year-old man died on the scene and another passed away in hospital.

Four other people were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Police are hunting three gunmen.

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

