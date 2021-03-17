20°C / 22°C
CT law enforcement officials to monitor Masiphumelele after violent protests

City vehicles were stoned and damaged, tyres and bins were set alight and used to block the roads on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

FILE: City vehicles were stoned and damaged, tyres and bins were set alight and used to block the roads in Masiphumelele on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials will continue monitoring the Masiphumelele area following violent protest action.

City vehicles were stoned and damaged, tyres and bins were set alight and used to block the roads on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The City's Wayne Dyason: "From about 10 in the evening, the city's law enforcement officers had to deal with incidents of sustained civil disobedience. Law enforcement and Metro officers were forced to withdraw to the outskirts of the area for their own safety. No arrests were made but charges of public violence, intimidation and damage to public property were laid."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

