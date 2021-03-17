Court appearance of 4 officers accused of murdering Ntumba delayed

Ntumba was shot and killed last week when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - The first appearance of four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba has been delayed on Wednesday morning.

It's been a morning of delays at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where the media is out in full force ahead of the appearance of four police officers.

#MthokozisiNtumba The first appearance of four police officers accused of the murder ofMthokozisi Ntumba has been delayed in the Johannesburg Magistrates court, officials say theyre still waiting for the docket before they can begin with proceedings. TK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

They're accused of murder following the death of Ntumba.

He was shot last week during a student protest in Johannesburg allegedly by members of the Public Order Policing unit deployed to disperse students.

By the beginning of the court day, the docket was yet to arrive.

And as journalists mill around, the magistrate is still deciding how many media houses will be allowed inside the courtroom due to COVID-19 regulations.

It’s not yet clear whether the Ntumba family will attend Wednesday’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is hoping the officers arrested in connection with Ntumba’s death will remain behind bars.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “Ipid is hoping they will remain in custody because we’re still investigating this matter.”

