Centuries of Zulu tradition come to light ahead of King Zwelithini's interment

His final send-off tonight will be in line with centuries of tradition in a ceremony referred to as 'planting'.

NONGOMA - AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will be interred on Wednesday night according to Zulu royal custom.

The monarch passed away last week after a reign that spanned more than 50 years.

His final send-off tonight will be in line with centuries of tradition in a ceremony referred to as "planting".

Zulu regiments have finally arrived at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace. #KingGoodwillZwelithini will be planted at his final resting place from this evening into the early hours of tomorrow. Its been an extraordinary week for the Zulu nation. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/DO3iaqkKGZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021

“Mighty elephant (Wena Wendlovu), hail to the King (Bayede)" is the salutation that has rung out across Nongoma this week, a farewell to the king who passed away last week.

Talking about the king, Dr Gugu Mazibuko had this to say: "Zulus don't die, you move from one state into the other."

Zulu royal historian and author, Shola Dlamini, explained what would happen tonight when King Goodwill Zwelethini is interred according to custom.

“Remember when the king gets buried, he doesn’t lie down. He's put in a sitting position because he is the king, a tree that is planted there to show that he is going to live forever,” she said.

READ MORE: Prince Buthelezi clarifies details of King Zwelithini's burial proceedings

The king made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu kingdom with a reign that spanned over five decades.

His passing has shed light on the rituals that are usually kept private.

"A royal family ritual, traditional rituals are very sacred, it’s a sacred territory, no one is supposed to discuss those things," said cultural expert Dr Mazibuko.

Tonight's ceremony begins at midnight and is expected to last into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.