NSFW: Prison guard who had sex with an inmate is to be disciplined

The department said the incident happened at the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday said it was appalled, embarrassed and gutted after an official and an inmate were caught on camera having sex.

Photos and videos of the inmate and correctional services official in a passionate embrace have been circulating online.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Sexual activities between inmates and correctional service officials are shameful and that can never be ascribed of what is expected of our officials.”

A statement by the department said they would both be disciplined.

"The official involved has been identified and she will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect. Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate. Correctional Officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated."

The department also urged those in possession of the video to stop sharing it.

A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KZN, has left the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) appalled, embarrassed and gutted says a statement. pic.twitter.com/wl9H0pmBeq #BlackChilditsPossible (@KingMntungwa) March 16, 2021

