Cape Town’s Fugard Theatre becomes the latest COVID-19 casualty

The theatre, located in the Sacks Futeran building at District Six, with the renovated Congregational Church Hall in Caledon Street as its entrance, speaks loudly of history, storytelling, and South African culture.

The Fugard Theatre is located in the Sacks Futeran building at Cape Town’s District Six. Picture: Fugard Theatre website.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – After a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town announced on Tuesday that it would close permanently with immediate effect.

Founder, producer and benefactor Eric Abraham, made the announcement on the website.

“We are not persuaded that it will be COVID safe or financially viable to reopen as a theatre in the foreseeable future. The theatre will be handed back to the owner of the freehold of the building – the board of The District 6 Museum – as a working theatre and we hope that they will be able to use it for the benefit of the Museum and the District 6 community,” the statement read.

The theatre is named after Athol Fugard, one of South Africa’s most significant and internationally acclaimed playwrights who wrote soul-searing plays with roles for all South Africans over 50 years,.

The theatre, located in the Sacks Futeran building at District Six, with the renovated Congregational Church Hall in Caledon Street as its entrance, speaks loudly of history, storytelling, and South African culture.

On hearing of its closure, people have shared their sadness and memories of the theatre on Twitter.

