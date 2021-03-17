Cape Town’s Fugard Theatre becomes the latest COVID-19 casualty

The theatre, located in the Sacks Futeran building at District Six, with the renovated Congregational Church Hall in Caledon Street as its entrance, speaks loudly of history, storytelling, and South African culture.

JOHANNESBURG – After a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town announced on Tuesday that it would close permanently with immediate effect.

Founder, producer and benefactor Eric Abraham, made the announcement on the website.

“We are not persuaded that it will be COVID safe or financially viable to reopen as a theatre in the foreseeable future. The theatre will be handed back to the owner of the freehold of the building – the board of The District 6 Museum – as a working theatre and we hope that they will be able to use it for the benefit of the Museum and the District 6 community,” the statement read.

The theatre is named after Athol Fugard, one of South Africa’s most significant and internationally acclaimed playwrights who wrote soul-searing plays with roles for all South Africans over 50 years,.

The theatre, located in the Sacks Futeran building at District Six, with the renovated Congregational Church Hall in Caledon Street as its entrance, speaks loudly of history, storytelling, and South African culture.

On hearing of its closure, people have shared their sadness and memories of the theatre on Twitter.

What a blow to the arts in Cape Town. The wonderful Fugard theatre is closing permanently. A sad, sad day. Another part of the City’s soul now gone. The Fugard, like the man it was named for, told so many of our truly South African stories.

We must save what we value.#TheFugard https://t.co/QZB403hdN1 — judith february (@judith_february) March 17, 2021

The Fugard Theatre has permanently closed 😭 ya, no Covid 💔 — Peng Black Girrrl♍ (@LihliqinisoM) March 17, 2021

The Fugard Theatre goes dark forever today . My heart breaks for all the people she employed & took care of . A country without art is soulless but keep quiet while one by one the theatres go dark 💔💔💔 you will see — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 17, 2021

Today is a incredibly sad one as the Fugard Theatre permanently closes its doors. How this affects humans, the artists, the creators, the technical teams is tragic. It was an iconic Cape Town space. My thoughts are with those affected. — J John le Grange (@jasonjleg) March 17, 2021

💔The Fugard is more than just a theatre, it’s a place that created awareness,supported dialectic dialogue on difficult issues,showcased our homegrown talent,welcomed us professionally and warmly while we witnessed the full emotional spectrum of life. My call... please save her💔 — dawn (@dawn00495092) March 17, 2021

My Sister and I used to take my mom on theatre dates at the Fugard all the time 😔 at least a few times a year 😢 — The Bush Dokter✨ (@Velvet_Nix) March 17, 2021

