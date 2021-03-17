Buthelezi plans to act against 'City Press' over scathing opinion piece

In a lengthy article, Mondli Makhanya describes the late monarch as a useful apartheid idiot and refers to Buthelezi as a loyal and enthusiastic servant of the apartheid regime.

DURBAN - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Tuesday he planned to take action against the City Press after its editor published a scathing opinion piece on him and the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

In a lengthy article, Mondli Makhanya describes the late monarch as a useful apartheid idiot and refers to Buthelezi as a loyal and enthusiastic servant of the apartheid regime.

Makhanya has also been criticised by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who said it was un-African to speak ill of the dead.

Buthelezi said the Zulu royal family and nation had been insulted by Makhanya.

“The royal family and the Zulu nation at large are extremely distressed by the vulgar language that has been published in the City Press. We intend on taking all the necessary steps once the mourning has been completed.”

Malema said while he understood that the king was not liked by everyone, it was culturally insensitive to criticise the late monarch when he could no longer defend himself.

“In the African culture, it is unheard of to speak badly about the dead. That’s why if we don’t like you, the best thing is to keep quiet.”

The king is expected to be interred in a private ceremony from midnight going into Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at his memorial service on Thursday.

