ANC in Parly won't punish MPs who failed to attend PP inquiry vote

In the National Assembly, the ANC has 230 seats, but only 168 were present for the vote to establish an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament said that it would not be taking any punitive action against 62 MPs who failed to attend Tuesday’s vote on an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The National Assembly adopted the report of an independent panel which found prima facie evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.

The motion was proposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) - one of the reasons that some ANC MPs boycotted the session.

Prior to the vote, a number of ANC MPs had objected to voting in favour of a DA motion.

However, at a meeting with the caucus, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe instructed MPs to toe the party line and support the process.

Nomfanelo Kota, speaking on behalf of the office of the ANC chief whip, said that the MPs who failed to attend had valid reasons.

"Those MPs who were absent from the House yesterday had valid apologies and reasons which were reported to house whips and to the office of the chief whip."

She said that the ANC was not in the business of just punishing members.

Kota has also blamed poor connectivity: "Others were kicked out of the virtual platform because we had poor connectivity. The ANC caucus is not arbitrarily punitive and we do not envisage any disciplinary processes that will be taken against them."

She said that the party had accepted their apologies.

