2 trucks on fire on Van Reenen’s Pass, all lanes closed

All lanes of the N3 toll route in that area are closed.

JOHANNESBURG - Two trucks are on fire on the N3 on Van Reenen's Pass following a crash on Wednesday morning.

It’s not yet clear if anyone sustained injuries.

The N3 Toll Concession's Anita Heyl said: “Motorists are advised that all roads on Van Reenen’s Pass Toll Road are closed due to a serious crash accident involving two heavy motor vehicles, which are on fire.”

