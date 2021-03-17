2 killed in SAAF Museum plane crash at Swartkop Air Force Base

It's understood that the single-engine aircraft, known as a Patchen Explorer, was approaching the runway when it crashed and burst into flames.

JOHANNESBURG - A light aircraft belonging to the South African Air Force Museum has crashed while landing at the Swartkop Air Force Base.

It's understood that the single-engine aircraft, known as a Patchen Explorer, was approaching the runway when it crashed and burst into flames.

Editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Athol Franz said that flames engulfed the wreckage, killing two crew members on board.

"The two pilots on board are exceptionally well known and well qualified, some of the best pilots that I've ever known in South Africa. The plane caught fire and there's nothing recognisable left. It crashed just on the approach to runway 02 into the rocky area just outside the base."

