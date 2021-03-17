20°C / 22°C
139 new COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 51,560

The health department also confirmed 933 new infections over the same 24 hours - which means so far, the country has recorded 1,530,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Picture: 123rf.com
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 139 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

This has taken the country's total death toll to 51,560 so far.

The health department also confirmed 933 new infections over the same 24 hours - which means so far, the country has recorded 1,530,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Over 1.4 million people have recuperated, placing the recovery rate at 95%.

At the same time, 157,286 health workers have now been given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Timeline

