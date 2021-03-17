139 new COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 51,560

The health department also confirmed 933 new infections over the same 24 hours - which means so far, the country has recorded 1,530,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 139 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

This has taken the country's total death toll to 51,560 so far.

Over 1.4 million people have recuperated, placing the recovery rate at 95%.

At the same time, 157,286 health workers have now been given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

