Zulu royals must be united to maintain relevance of monarchy in SA - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said that the passing of the king should not cause divisions within the Zulu royal family as this would harm the credibility of the monarchy.

NONGOMA - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said that the Zulu royal family must project unity in order to maintain the relevance of the monarchy among South Africans.

Malema visited the Zulu royal household in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal following the passing of AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last week.

The party leader addressed the media after his visit.

EFF Leader Julius Malema, flanked by the top brass of his party, has also just arrived at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace. The late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is expected to be planted on Thursday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/yXKBZQ5hTR EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

Malema said that the passing of the king should not cause divisions within the Zulu royal family as this would harm the credibility of the monarchy.

"Many monarchs are no longer respected, many monarchs are not taken seriously because of simple issues of unity."

He said that King Zwelithini’s successor should be brave enough to enter the debate on the Ingonyama Trust, which controls about 2.8 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal.

"It's a necessary debate, we should be a nation that is scared of debating controversial issues, including issues we don't all agree on. The discussion are not necessitated by the desire to kill. We engage because we must find each other."

The late monarch is expected to be planted on Thursday.

