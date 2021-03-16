Zimbabwe takes delivery of second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was at the airport to receive them. He said that this second delivery confirmed the close relations that exist between the two countries.

HARARE -The second consignment of Chinese vaccines were delivered to Zimbabwe on Tuesday morning.

So far, all of Zimbabwe's vaccines have come from China.

The Chinese Embassy in Harare tweeted a picture of the Air Zimbabwe plane arriving with the 344,000 Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

They said the vaccines came with lots of love.

Chinese and Zimbabwean flags fluttered on the runway on either side of a red carpet, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was waiting to receive this latest consignment.

But there are growing questions about the slow pace of vaccination, with only 37,600 people vaccinated so far and high levels of vaccine hesitancy reported.

