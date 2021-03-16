Workplaces only recorded 50 COVID-19-related deaths - Labour dept

The Compensation Fund hasn't seen a surge in the number of claims lodged with only 19,000 reported so far.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department's director general on Monday said despite the over 50,000 COVID-19-related fatalities in the country, only 50 deaths had been recorded in workplaces.

The fund provides compensation for illness and deaths resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

Thobile Lamati said they were looking to implement a provision in law that would allow the director general to fund all activities related to the prevention of any exposure of workers to risk and hazards at workplaces.

“We know that there are workers who will not be covered. We are looking to see whether we can’t assist those workers who will not have medical aid to make sure they have access to vaccines.”

In January, the business community said it was also exploring how to assist government with payment for the vaccines and also opening its facilities for the inoculation process.

However, the slow pace of vaccines acquisition by the country has seen no movement on that front either.

The department said it was very proud of the role it played in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the protection of jobs.

Although millions of people have lost their jobs, the figures released by Stats SA throughout the year is indicative of a heightening crisis.

Lamati has also expressed confidence in the programmes set up with R100 billion in funding from Treasury allocated to the various public employment initiatives.

“There’s work that is happening and we are very happy with what has been done so far. For example, the Department of Education has employed an excess of 26,000 teacher assistants. There is work that other government departments are doing and so we are part of the steering committee that looks at the extended public works employment initiative. We are happy with that work and we are keeping our eye on it.”

Lamati said they were also working on employment solutions for young people.

“We are implementing what is called pathway management networks so as to provide young people with better access to opportunities in the different networks whether public or private.”

Meanwhile, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said it had seen a substantial increase in statutory claims over the past year of between 16% and 20% due to the large number of jobs shed in the economy.

