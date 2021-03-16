Wits SRC wants university to rename hardship fund after Mthokozisi Ntumba

The fund was set up to help students who need financial assistance with registration and accommodation.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University student leaders on Tuesday visited the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed during last week's protests.

The students had asked for permission from the family to allow them to make a proposal to the university to rename the institution’s hardship fund in his honour.



Four police officers were arrested yesterday in connection with Ntumba’s shooting and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

"We believe that as someone who held a Master’s degree, we would be honouring someone who understands the importance and the value of education in a South African context, and we would want his name to be remembered for generations," said Wits SRC’s Kanakana Mudzanani.

