Wits senior management locked in talks over student demands

Students at campuses across the country have embarked on a national shutdown over free higher education.

Wits University. Picture: Supplied
Wits University. Picture: Supplied
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Wits senior management have been locked in talks over student demands to have historical debt scrapped.

Protests turned violent in Braamfontein on Monday after a female student was shot and wounded.

The police said that none of their members deployed in the area fired any shots during the protest, adding that only a smoke grenade and water cannons were used.

Students at campuses across the country have embarked on a national shutdown over free higher education.

The situation around Wits and the University of Johannesburg remained calm as students map the way forward.

Wits SRC member, Kanakana Mudzanani, said that they hoped that students with historic debt would be allowed to register and continue with their studies this year.

"We are expecting feedback from that meeting and hope that the feedback will be one that is plausible and guided by the decision that was made by obviously the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western Cape. We hope that’s what we are going to get," said Mudzanani.

