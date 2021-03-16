Wits senior management locked in talks over student demands

Students at campuses across the country have embarked on a national shutdown over free higher education.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits senior management have been locked in talks over student demands to have historical debt scrapped.

Protests turned violent in Braamfontein on Monday after a female student was shot and wounded.

The police said that none of their members deployed in the area fired any shots during the protest, adding that only a smoke grenade and water cannons were used.

#NationalShutdown Police are hoping to interview the woman who was wounded during the protest in Braamfontein yesterday. Students claim she was shot by police officers, but the SAPS denies this. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

#NationalShutdown NPA has confirmed that the students arrested during the national shutdown in Braamfontein yesterday - will be appearing in the Johannesburg magistrates court. "The students' dockets will be brought to Johannesburg magistrates." ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

Students at campuses across the country have embarked on a national shutdown over free higher education.

The situation around Wits and the University of Johannesburg remained calm as students map the way forward.

Wits SRC member, Kanakana Mudzanani, said that they hoped that students with historic debt would be allowed to register and continue with their studies this year.

"We are expecting feedback from that meeting and hope that the feedback will be one that is plausible and guided by the decision that was made by obviously the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western Cape. We hope that’s what we are going to get," said Mudzanani.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.