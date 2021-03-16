With croc search ongoing, Bonnievale campsite advising visitors to avoid river

Thirty-one crocodiles have been captured and 29 have been euthanised, which makes 60 crocodiles in total.

CAPE TOWN - Almost two weeks after an unknown number of crocodiles escaped on a breeding farm in Bonnievale and the search is still on.

Pierre Albertyn from the Riggton River farm said that he is advising those coming to his campsite to not swim in the river.

"This coming weekend is a long weekend, and we’ve been fully booked. We had a few people that said they would rather come another time, but then we have put people that were on the waiting list, we could then accommodate them."

He said that there were about 10 owners living on the land near the river and were in constant contact with CapeNature.

“They have put out baited cages. We will still patrol the river by night and by day. A few kilometres upstream and another pool and that is where they are found, two at a time. It is anybody’s guess how many are still out there."

