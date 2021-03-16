WC Finance MEC Maynier sets aside R2.17bn of 2021 budget for COVID-19 fight

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Finance MEC has tabled the province's budget of over R217 billion.

This will be broken down over three financial years, with more than R72 billion to be spent in the current financial year.

Western Cape Minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, @DavidMaynier, is delivering the 2021 Western Cape Budget Address in the provincial legislature. Follow the live stream right now 👉 https://t.co/3M7DMgNhG6. @WCProvParl #WCBudget2021 pic.twitter.com/xBBeFAayYs — Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 16, 2021

David Maynier said that it included what he called a 'war chest' to fight COVID-19.

"We have mobilised a massive R2.17 billion war chest to defeat COVID-19 in the Western Cape which will be spent on rolling out vaccines, on procuring vaccines and on responding on a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the Western Cape."

Tens of millions will also go towards relief programmes.

"We have mobilised R100 million to provide humanitarian relief which will respond to the needs of the people who have lost jobs who cannot make ends meet."

