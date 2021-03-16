UJ SRC vows to return and 'push much harder' after university increases security

Protesting students at the University of Johannesburg have accused the varsity of militarising the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg has increased its security as students continue to regroup and protest for free higher education.

On Monday, a student was wounded after allegedly being shot in the leg during protests in Braamfontein. The police denied any involvement of its members, saying that only a smoke grenade and water cannon were used in Monday’s protests. It is still unclear if the student was wounded with rubber bullets or live ammunition.

#NationalShutdown Police are hoping to interview the woman who was wounded during the protest in Braamfontein yesterday. Students claim she was shot by police officers, but the SAPS denies this. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

Students at some campuses around the country have embarked on a national shutdown.

“UJ has tightened the security, they have sent six [Toyota] Quantum's of bouncers," said UJ Deputy SRC President Siyabusa Mnisi.

Mnisi said that despite the tight security, they remained undeterred.

"We are going to regroup, it's not the end. We are going to regroup, we are going to come back and push much harder."

The situation around Wits University and UJ has been relatively calm for most of the day.

