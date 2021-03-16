Two people killed, four others wounded in guest house shooting in Mossel Bay

Preliminary investigations indicate that the three men and three women were all inside the house when three armed men entered and started shooting on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - In the Southern Cape, two men have been killed and four others have been seriously wounded in a shooting at a guest house in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the three men and three women were all inside the house when three armed men entered and started shooting on Monday night.

"A 32-year-old man was fatally wounded on the scene, while another victim died later in hospital. Four other victims sustained gunshot wounds and have been taken to a medical facility," said police spokesperson Chris Spies.

No arrests have yet been made.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.