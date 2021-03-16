TUT students call on Cele, Ramaphosa to ban use of rubber bullets at protests

The call comes after a bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed when officers fired rubber bullets during protests by Wits students last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to ban the use of rubber bullets at protests.

The call comes after a bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was killed when officers fired rubber bullets during protests by Wits students last week.

#NationalShutdown TUT says they "can't wait to join the ongoing mass action against financial exclusion in Universities" - as they are a week away from completing their 2020 academic year. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

#NationalShutdown The Tshwane University of Technology is calling on president Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele to ban the use of rubber bullets at protests. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

A student was also wounded when officers allegedly fired at demonstrators in the Joburg CBD on Monday, but the SAPS claimed that none of its members fired shots during those protests.

TUT SRC president Mike Mothiba said that they will be joining the national protests for free higher education next week.

“We plead with Minister Bheki Cele and the president of the country to ban the use of rubber bullets on us innocent young people. We are doing a very peaceful protest, universities are doing peaceful protests, we condemn the use of rubber bullets.”

