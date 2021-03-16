TUT students call on Cele, Ramaphosa to ban use of rubber bullets at protests

Tuesday's call comes after a bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed when officers fired rubber bullets during protests by Wits students last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to ban the use of rubber bullets at protests.

Tuesday's call comes after a bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed when officers fired rubber bullets during protests by Wits University students last week.

READ: Wits students hope Mthokozisi Ntumba's family sees justice done after arrests

A student was also wounded when officers allegedly fired at demonstrators in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday but the South African Police Service claims none of its members fired shots during those protests.

TUT SRC president Mike Mothiba said they would be joining the national protests for free higher education next week.

“We plea with Minister Bheki Cele and the president of our country to ban the use of rubber bullets on innocent people. We are conducting peaceful protests and we condemn the use of rubber bullets on fellow students.”

Students are protesting against financial exclusion.

TIMELINE: University students demand an end to financial exclusion

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.