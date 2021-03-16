Students vow to continue protests as varsity shutdown enters day 2

Police in some cases used water cannon to disperse the crowds with several students arrested on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Students have vowed to continue their protests as Tuesday marks day two of the shutdown at some tertiary education institutions.

On Sunday, the South African Unions of Students called for a shutdown of universities in an attempt to force government to meet their demands.

Students want government to scrap historic debt and reduce fees.

While marching in the streets, students caused traffic jams setting alight tyres and blocking the streets with dustbins.

A helicopter was also deployed to monitor the situation.

A student was also wounded but police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said police didn’t use rubber bullets.

Students have vowed to return to the streets until government listens to them.

