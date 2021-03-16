Start counting those coins: Steep petrol price hike predicted for April

The Automobile Association said increasing international petrol prices were being worsened by a dipping rand/dollar exchange rate.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists will need to dig deep into their pockets as a steep petrol price hike is predicted for April.

The Automobile Association on Tuesday said increasing international petrol prices were being worsened by a dipping rand/dollar exchange rate.

The association's Layton Beard said: “With an addition of 0.26c a litre increases to the general fuel and road accident fund levies coming into effect in April, petrol is expected to increase by a whopping R1.16 a litre and diesel by R0.92 a litre.”

