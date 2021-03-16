SAPS probe claims of student shot & wounded by officers during Wits protest

Students say the young woman was shot in the leg by police but the South African Police Service (SAPS) said all that was used on Monday was a smoke grenade and water cannon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating claims that a student was wounded after being shot at by officers during a protest in Braamfontein.

Police are now hoping to speak to the student and look at her medical records after she was treated at hospital.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The South African Police Service has taken note of a video and reports depicting that a female was shot during a protest in Braamfontein. The SAPS can report that none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during the said protest. However, in an effort to disperse volatile crowds, only a small grenade was used in one incident and water cannons in others.”

#NationalShutdown Police are hoping to interview the woman who was wounded during the protest in Braamfontein yesterday. Students claim she was shot by police officers, but the SAPS denies this. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2021

The conduct of police officers has been under scrutiny since the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba when cops shot him during protests by wits students last week.

Ntumba was not part of the demonstrations and had just left a medical centre when he was killed on the pavement.

Meanwhile, students from Wits and the University of Johannesburg are expected to protest again on Tuesday.

They are demanding the scrapping of historic debt and that government deliver on its promise to provide free education for poor and missing middle students.

