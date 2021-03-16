SAMRC hopes national vaccine rollout gets under way in April

So far, more than 147,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated during the rollout of a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines deemed to be a study.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) is hoping that the national vaccine rollout gets underway in April, especially to guarantee all healthcare workers are covered.

So far, more than 147,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated during the rollout of a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines deemed to be a study.

Authorities are aiming to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers by the end of April.

There are about 50 vaccine centres across the country, where between 6,000 and over 10,000 jabs are administered on a daily basis.

The Medical Research Council's Professor Glenda Gray, a lead investigator for the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial, said that over 400 vaccine sites had been registered.

"For the implementation study, we can only use a fraction of them because our research sites have to move around the provinces to provide services at the vaccination sites."

Gray explained that the inoculations were being administered at the correct pace in order to keep up with the fortnightly supply.

"The vaccines are used up rapidly, so we obviously are vaccinating at the right pace, because we don't have any surplus vaccines anywhere."

About 350,000 healthcare workers are expected to be immunised before the end of next month.

"We do hope to get the last tranches of vaccines in the country before the end of April. At the same time, we are also hopeful the national rollout could start, which will also help mop up the healthcare workers who have not been able to get the Sisonke vaccine," Gray said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.