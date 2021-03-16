Reports on AstraZeneca vaccine not heightening anxiety in SA - Gray

AstraZeneca vaccine rollouts have been suspended in several European countries including Sweden, Latvia, Italy and the Netherlands, following fears that it may have caused some recipients to develop blood clots.

JOHANNESBURG - Concerns around reported side effects from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have not led to vaccine hesitancy in South Africa.

That's the view of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

SAMRC president and Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial co-lead, Professor Glenda Gray, said that the latest reports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were not heightening anxiety in South Africa.

"I haven’t seen any vaccine hesitancy in South Africa. Obviously, we are targeting healthcare workers who know and understand vaccines," said Professor Gray.

In fact, more healthcare workers want to ensure they are immunised.

"The is huge demands for the vaccine that outweighs our ability to supply in a rapid fashion under study conditions. I see much more frustration about the access rather than then hesitancy to take the vaccine."

It's been a month since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine first arrived and so far around 147,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated.

A total of 500,000 are expected to be vaccinated by the end of next month.

