Prince Buthelezi clarifies details of King Zwelithini's burial proceedings

NONGOMA - Traditional prime minister to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that the late monarch would be interred from Wednesday night going into Thursday.

He has moved to clarify details of the late Zulu king's burial proceedings.

This follows a media briefing on Sunday in which Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the king's younger brother, announced that the monarch would be laid to rest on Thursday.

Prince Buthelezi said that his address to the media on Tuesday followed conflicting reports about the king's send-off.

"As per his majesty's wishes, his mortal remains will be interred in a kind of burial tomorrow night, Wednesday night. This will be done by a small number of men close to the king, fulfilling all traditions. This will not be attended or broadcast by any media."

Buthelezi said that a public ceremony to honour the late monarch would take place on Thursday morning.

He said that the event was being organised together with government as the president had agreed to transform the special category one funeral into a memorial service.

The event will be broadcast live so that mourners will have the opportunity to participate, albeit from a distance.

Buthelezi said that further details would be provided at a media briefing scheduled for Wednesday.

