President Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at King Zwelithini's memorial service

NONGOMA - The Zulu royal household said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the eulogy at the memorial service of the AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday.

The late monarch passed away on Friday from diabetes-related complications.

He is expected to be planted during a private ceremony on Wednesday at midnight.

High-profile guests have continued to flock to his Nongoma home in northern KwaZulu-Natal to pay their respects.

The KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma remained busy as it received mourners, who were here to pay tribute to the king.

Preparations for the king’s planting on Thursday are underway.

Zulu royal family spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu: "The president will be coming to address, I think we're looking to balance between the tradition and the protocol of the government and we will have to reach the place where all of us are satisfied."

Zulu said that while the family was devastated by the passing of the late monarch, they were consoled by the overwhelming support.

"We thank everyone from all corners of the world who are sending messages of condolences. They are really healing us, we are getting better day by day."

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu and former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, were among the well-known people who visited the home of the late monarch on Tuesday.

